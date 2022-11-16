Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In pictures: Moneymore YFC quiz night is a big success

YFCU members from across Northern Ireland recently gathered in Moneymore for the welcome return of the Moneymore YFC quiz night.

By Darryl Armitage
8 minutes ago

Moneymore YFC were delighted to welcome members from Cookstown YFC, Kilrea YFC, Curragh YFC, as well as family, friends and long-time supporters of the club.

Stuart and Sarah Mills were the quizmasters for the night.

The club kindly sent in the following photographs from the quiz night.

See who you can spot in the photographs.

Email your stories and photos to [email protected] or [email protected].

1. Quiz time

Colleen Lennox, Ellie and Elaine Gregg

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. Stuart and Sarah Mills the quizmasters

Stuart and Sarah Mills the quizmasters

Photo: s

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
YFCUNorthern Ireland