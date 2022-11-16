In pictures: Moneymore YFC quiz night is a big success
YFCU members from across Northern Ireland recently gathered in Moneymore for the welcome return of the Moneymore YFC quiz night.
By Darryl Armitage
8 minutes ago
Moneymore YFC were delighted to welcome members from Cookstown YFC, Kilrea YFC, Curragh YFC, as well as family, friends and long-time supporters of the club.
Stuart and Sarah Mills were the quizmasters for the night.
The club kindly sent in the following photographs from the quiz night.
See who you can spot in the photographs.
Email your stories and photos to [email protected] or [email protected].
Page 1 of 1