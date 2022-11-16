YFCU members from across Northern Ireland recently gathered in Moneymore for the welcome return of the Moneymore YFC quiz night.

Moneymore YFC were delighted to welcome members from Cookstown YFC, Kilrea YFC, Curragh YFC, as well as family, friends and long-time supporters of the club.

Stuart and Sarah Mills were the quizmasters for the night.

The club kindly sent in the following photographs from the quiz night.

See who you can spot in the photographs.

1. Quiz time Colleen Lennox, Ellie and Elaine Gregg Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Stuart and Sarah Mills the quizmasters Stuart and Sarah Mills the quizmasters Photo: s Photo Sales