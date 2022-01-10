John McAllister Alex McAllister and David Rowe pictured at Mosside Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Saturday to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
IN PICTURES: Mosside Tractor Run

There was great support for Saturday’s Tractor Run in Mosside.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:00 am

The event was held to raise funds for the Air Ambulance NI.

Recognise anyone?

Pictures by McAuley Multimedia

Henry David and Kelly pictured at Mosside Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Saturday to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at Mosside Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Saturday to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

David McKeown and his grandson Jack McKeown pictured at Mosside Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Saturday to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Charlotte McCurdy and Niall Jamison pictured at Mosside Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Saturday to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Air Ambulance NI
