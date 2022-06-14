IN PICTURES: Vehicles get in gear for Dromara charity tractor run

Tractors, cars, and lorries took part in the 10 mile run and each entrant received a commemorative plaque
1.
Proudly displaying the special plaques awarded to all participants are William McKeown from Dromara with his daughter Liliana(6) and William junior who is 3. They were taking part in the Tractor Run organised by the Dromara Vintage and Classic Club in aid of the Daisy Lodge centre for children with cancer.
2.
Kinallen man Stanley Gatton brought along his fabulous 1958 Jaguar XK150 much to the delight of his little granddaughter Freya and daughter Charlotte.
3.
Discussing the route of the Charity Tractor Run are Gordon Clarke - seated on his 1952 PT Ferguson - and Tommy Spratt with Peter McGrady a member of the Dromara Vintage and Classic Club, the organisers of the event
4.
Finnis man John Fitzpatrick had two important passengers on his President tractor at the Dromara charity run - his four year old daughter Lexi and son Turlough (2).