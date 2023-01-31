It’s March, and spring is on the way. Near Limavady, Richard Kane grows arable crops and vegetables. The weather means a change in the calendar at the farm.
With the temperature nearly a degree hotter than average, and half the usual rainfall, Richard is sowing spring barley early.
The ground is ‘in great shape’ as it’s been dry for two weeks. He explains the workings of his Min-till machine, having cut back on the use of ploughs. This
new machinery doesn’t turn the ground over, keeps carbon in the ground and keeps worm numbers up.
He also talks about the impact that Covid, Brexit and the war in Ukraine have had on fuel and fertilizer prices.
