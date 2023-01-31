The popular ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues on Thursday (February 2) at 8.30pm on UTV and the Kanes from Limavady appear in this episode.

It’s March, and spring is on the way. Near Limavady, Richard Kane grows arable crops and vegetables. The weather means a change in the calendar at the farm.

With the temperature nearly a degree hotter than average, and half the usual rainfall, Richard is sowing spring barley early.

The ground is ‘in great shape’ as it’s been dry for two weeks. He explains the workings of his Min-till machine, having cut back on the use of ploughs. This

Richard Kane talking about Min-till

new machinery doesn’t turn the ground over, keeps carbon in the ground and keeps worm numbers up.

He also talks about the impact that Covid, Brexit and the war in Ukraine have had on fuel and fertilizer prices.