To mark their 80th birthday, the YFC have put out a call to all past and present members and their friends to join them for a celebration on November 12.

The event will be held in the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush. The celebration will be a black tie event and all proceeds on the night will go to Kilraughts YFC’s chosen charity, Prostate Cancer.

Anyone who wishes to attend should contact any committee member or Erinn on 07771545373.

