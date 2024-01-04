Lecturer Andrew enjoys seeing students’ confidence grow

Interview with Andrew Ross, College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Andrew, graduated from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Enniskillen Campus in June 2012.

What course did you study at CAFRE and how has it influenced your career?

I studied the BSc Hons Equine Management at CAFRE, graduating in 2012. The range of modules taught during my degree programme gave me a broad range of knowledge and skills upon graduation. As I have progressed through my career, this knowledge base has enabled me to make more informed decisions regarding the care of horses under my control, as well as giving me the ability to help others to improve their relationships with their own horses.

Why did you decide to study at CAFRE?

Before undertaking my degree programme, I took a year out of studying and worked on a local yard. This time was invaluable at cementing the fact that a career with horses was for me. This year also helped me to realise that I had a lot to learn and because of this I began looking into Higher Education courses. I looked at some of the colleges in England and Scotland however I chose CAFRE due to the mixture of modules on offer, science, practical and business.

What was your first job?

After leaving CAFRE, my first job was grooming on a show jumping yard. This, for me, was the ideal way to put my learning from CAFRE into practice in an industry- based setting. This role was hard work, but very rewarding. What I enjoyed the most was knowing that the horses were well cared for and were therefore able to perform to the best of their ability under saddle.

What is your current job and responsibilities?

I have recently returned to CAFRE in a lecturing capacity. In my role I teach a range of mainly Further Education courses and a mixture of scientific theory and practical modules.

My main responsibilities within this role are to help prepare students not only for assessments but to develop in them the skills needed for a career in the industry. A key responsibility of mine is to help to promote and support the students to gain the confidence and capabilities required for their future roles.

Do you have a typical working day?

My working day is really varied; as well as delivering my classes, I spend time preparing classes and researching current best practices to ensure my teaching is up to date and relevant.

What is the best thing about your job?

The best thing about my current role is when I can help a student to understand a topic or task that they have found difficult. I find this very rewarding, and it is great to see the students’ confidence in themselves grow as they understand concepts or accomplish tasks.

What is the greatest challenge of your job?

For me the greatest challenge is ensuring I have adapted my teaching to account for the multitude of different learning styles within the class. This is something I feel strongly about so I try and cover each topic in a variety of ways to enable every student to get the chance to understand.

What is your fondest memory of your time at CAFRE?

I have so many fond memories of my time in CAFRE. Some of my favourites are of the people and the horses who all made it an enjoyable three years.

There was always someone around to offer help and support when needed. Another memory or feeling I will never forget is the feeling of achievement upon graduation, all the hard work having paid off.

Do you keep in touch with fellow students who were in your class?

With the power of social media, you are never too far removed or away from anyone but there are some classmates who I still talk to weekly or even daily.

What advice would you give a new graduate?

My advice would be simple, CAFRE can lead you to many opportunities, you just must grab them and go for it. Never forget to keep learning, the horse world is changing fast, so we all need to keep up to date.