Lely celebrates handover of its 50,000th Astronaut at Balmoral Show

The 50,000th Lely Astronaut was handed over to its new owner, dairy farmer David Cargill, at this week’s Balmoral Show in Lisburn.

The four-day-long Balmoral Show, the blue riband event on Northern Ireland’s rural and agricultural calendar, set the stage for this historic sale at the Lely Centre Eglish (Dungannon) stand.

"We were honoured to have John Henning OBE, the 37th president of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, join us for the unveiling of the 50,000th Astronaut at our stand,” said Jim Irwin, Centre Manager of Lely Centre Eglish.

"We are delighted that this momentous milestone for Lely has happened in our area and we would like to wish David Cargill the very best of luck with his new Astronaut.”

John Hennin (Royal Ulster Agricultural Society President), David Cargill and Jim Irwin (Lely)

For over three decades, the Lely Astronaut has proven a game-changer in the world of milking, delivering a tremendous impact in the lives of numerous dairy farmers, their families, and their cows.

With its innovative design and commitment to free cow traffic, the Astronaut has paved the way for optimal milking results while supporting the cow’s natural behaviour.

"We are proud to celebrate the handing over of our 50,000th Astronaut,” said Mark Brummel, Managing Director of Business Team Milking at Lely.

"Over the past 30 years, we have worked on improving farmer prosperity while contributing to the cows’ welfare and allowing them to follow their most natural rhythm. We look forward to support and positively impact the lives of many more farmers worldwide with our milking innovations.

"Throughout its existence, new editions of the Astronaut have been introduced, adding new features, updates and improvements through each iteration.

"Offering continuously improving solutions, Lely provides long-term support and consultancy in helping farmers achieve the optimum results.