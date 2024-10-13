Lely Open Days in October

Visit the Paul family’s Slatabogie herd to see the effects of robotic milking on their award-winning operation, highlighting impressive yields and show preparation flexibility.

Then, tour Robert Patton’s Old Mill Dairies farm in Ballycarry to explore how Lely robotic systems and innovative shed designs and other technologies make this one of the most modern technologically advanced dairy farms in Northern

Ireland.

Slatabogie Holsteins - October 22, Maghera, BT46 5ER - 10am-11.30am, viewing dairy stock for sale from 11.30am

The Paul family, renowned for their award-winning Slatabogie 110-cow pedigree herd, has adopted robotic milking to enhance their farm.

Since installing two Lely Astronauts, Juno, Discovery and Cosmix, Alan, Leanne and family have enjoyed improved flexibility and efficiency allowing them to better manage show stock and attend shows widely.

The shift from a traditional parlour to robotics has provided flexibility, especially during show season.

Alan explains: "We can adjust milking intervals to keep our show cows at their best.”

Leanne adds that “the robots allow them to leave and return without worrying about milking”, current expected yield is c. 11,000 kg’s, with butterfat at 4.04% and protein at 3.31%.

There will be a unique selection of c. 100 dairy stock of various ages for sale on the day.

See Slatabogie Holsteins Facebook page for details.

Old Mill Dairies - October 30 Ballycarry, BT38 9JN - 11am -3pm

Robert Patton, based in Ballycarry, has seamlessly shifted from running a successful beef Shorthorn enterprise, to managing a state-of-the-art dairy farm.

The adoption of Lely robotics along with one labour unit has allowed him to manage the herd and run his other business, Old Mill Saddlery.

Two Lely Astronauts, Vector, Collector and Cosmix plus many unique shed design features and other technologies makes this one of the most modern technologically advanced dairy farms in Northern Ireland.

After many years researching and careful construction, since April 2024 Robert’s farm now features Lely’s advanced robotic systems, chosen for their industry reputation and reliable support.

He notes: “Lely has excellent backup and advice before and after installation.”

The Lely Vector feeding system has significantly optimized efficiency, with Robert stating, “the Vector had a faster payback than anything.”

Current expected yield is c. 10,500 kg with butterfat at 4.40% and protein at 3.54%.

Everyone is invited to come along on the day to see these unique farms, biosecurity measures apply, no working farm clothes or boots should be worn, foot disinfection and registration will apply on the day.

For more information call Lely Center Eglish on 02837548228.

1 . Old Mill Dairies.jpg Robert Patton invites farmers to a Lely open day. Photo: Submitted