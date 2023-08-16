Register
Limavady farm to host International Ploughing Championships this weekend

Limavady is to play host to the International Ploughing Championships this weekend.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST
The Northern Ireland Ploughing Association will once again hold their International Ploughing Championships this year on lands kindly granted by Richard and Leona Kane, Myroe, Limavady, on 18th and 19th August. Credit NI Ploughing AssociationThe Northern Ireland Ploughing Association will once again hold their International Ploughing Championships this year on lands kindly granted by Richard and Leona Kane, Myroe, Limavady, on 18th and 19th August. Credit NI Ploughing Association
The event will take place on lands kindly granted by Richard and Leona Kane, Myroe, on August 18 and 19. The championships showcase top class ploughing in Northern Ireland with competitors as well as Under 21, Vintage and Horse Classes.

The winners will represent their country at World, European and International and Five Nations competitions in Reversible, Conventional and Vintage disciplines. For entry to this event please WhatsApp Alison Armstrong on 07969 703221 or email [email protected]

