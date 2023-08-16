Limavady farm to host International Ploughing Championships this weekend
Limavady is to play host to the International Ploughing Championships this weekend.
The event will take place on lands kindly granted by Richard and Leona Kane, Myroe, on August 18 and 19. The championships showcase top class ploughing in Northern Ireland with competitors as well as Under 21, Vintage and Horse Classes.
The winners will represent their country at World, European and International and Five Nations competitions in Reversible, Conventional and Vintage disciplines. For entry to this event please WhatsApp Alison Armstrong on 07969 703221 or email [email protected]