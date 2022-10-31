Local schools take part in Angus Youth Exhibition, giving voice to next generation of agrifood industry

The views that concern teenagers most about beef farming and the local agrifood industry resounded throughout the Logan Hall in Balmoral Park as the pupils competed for a place in the coveted ABP Angus Youth finalist programme.

To be successful pupils had to impress a panel of 20 judges drawn from the agriculture and education sectors about their ideas for sustainably produced Angus beef from farm to fork.

Their displays were jam-packed with creativity, innovation and solutions to the issues facing the sector today.

Pictured at the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition held at the Eikon Centre is the team from Friends' School Lisburn - Katie Mulholland, Alexandra Neill, Beth Reynolds and Naomi Patterson

Congratulating the 24 teams that took part, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland, George Mullan said: “The ABP Angus Youth Challenge gives a voice to young people who are interested in and want to make a difference to Northern Ireland’s agrifood sector.

"They are the future of our industry. We want to engage with them on their ideas.

"This exhibition offers them a showcase for their ideas and an opportunity to share their views with many of the leading organisations within our sector.”

Pictured at the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition held at the Eikon Centre is the team from Wallace High School - Harry McMillan and Reuben Parks

For those teams that make it through to the next stage, a substantial prize awaits them with each winning team set to become the recipient of five Aberdeen Angus cross calves.

They will have to rear their calves through to finishing over a year-long skills development programme. At the end of the programme, they will benefit financially from the sale of their cattle to ABP. One overall winning team will also receive a £1,000 cash prize for their school. As part of their finalist experience, they will be challenged to work on research assignments relating to sustainability with the support of a CAFRE mentor.

All finalists will receive inductions and skills training relevant to the world of work and participate in an international study tour.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is delivered by ABP in partnership with the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group. He said: “I would like to commend our young exhibitors on their knowledge of Angus beef production and the passion they demonstrated for many aspects of Northern Ireland’s great farming and food heritage.”