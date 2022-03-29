Macosquin’s Christine is new RUAS President

Christine Adams’ first engagement as the newly elected president of the RUAS will be Balmoral Show, from Wednesday, May 11 to Saturday, May 14 at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

Christine joined the society in 1994 and has served on council for 26 years, since 1996.

Having first been elected as a member of the works committee, Christine then moved to become a member and chairman of both the horticulture and catering committees.

RUAS President Christine Adams

Christine, who lives in Macosquin, has a great interest in the Women’s Institute of Northern Ireland, having been a member of Macosquin WI for 58 years.

She was elected to the WI Executive and served on the Balmoral sub-committee for nine years and then chairman of the committee for six of those years.

The Adams family have been long-standing supporters of the RUAS and Edwin, her husband and retired farmer, was vice-president of the society. To this day, Edwin still remains a member of the RUAS and sits on the sheep shearing committee.

Speaking about her appointment, Christine commented: “I am very humbled and honoured to be elected as president of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

“Being elected within this role, it provides me with the perfect opportunity to promote women in the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland and I will endeavour to fulfil this position to the best of my ability,” she ended.

Tickets for the 2022 Balmoral Show are on sale now from https://www.balmoralshow.co.uk/buy-tickets

All tickets must be bought online and they are print at home e tickets.