Massey Ferguson Spring Working Day

The event takes place at Richardsons Estate, Moyallon, BT63 5LB ( signposted from the Portadown-Gilford Road) on Saturday, April 13 from 10.00am to 5.00pm. The event is open to any Ferguson or Massey Ferguson tractor with any type of implement. There is also a section for the All Ireland Ferguson Ploughing Championship, only open to TE20 or Ford-Ferguson tractors with Ferguson GP ploughs. Please phone through your entry for this section. Please note, the working section does not require any entry.Donations on the day will go towards the Reverse Retts charity to hopefully help little 3 yr old Mollie who is from the area and has been diagnosed with Retts Syndrome.There will be a hot food van on site.For further details contactHarry 028 302 69115Sam 07929 550114