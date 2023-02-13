Mid Ulster farmers invited to have their say on the future direction of farming

Northern Ireland Environment Link (NIEL), in partnership with Ulster Farmers Union and Dale Farm are hosting the final of four regional Workshops at Ranfurly House Arts & Visitor Centre Dungannon on Monday (February 20) from 7.30-9pm to accommodate farmers in the Mid Ulster area.

The events provide an opportunity for farmers to discuss issues around preparing for a resilient future that considers livelihoods, the environment and climate adaptation, and culture; and have their say on future direction.

Views will be fed in to the Future Agricultural Policy portfolio and climate change action plans.

Previous Workshops in Omagh, Ballymoney and Ballynahinch have been well attended in each area by farmers of all ages from a wide range of farm types provided valuable insight and data.

Jill Mongomery NI Environment Link is pictured welcoming the audience to the event.

It is hoped the event in Dungannon will also draw a good attendance. It lasts for one and a half hours with refreshments on arrival. Participants must register in advance through the link below or the contact telephone number.

All registered participants will be entered in a draw to win one of eight £25 shopping vouchers. Please note these events are for farmers only.

The Workshops are part of a Rural Resilience project funded by PCAN which seeks to enhance adaptation, resilience and policy through action at a local level. Additional project partners include AFBI, Rural Support, CAFRE, AgriSearch, Livestock &Meat Commission NI and NI Grain Trade Association.

For further information contact Jill Montgomery (Rural Resilience Project Coordinator), NIEL, telephone 028 9047 1542 / 07795 007712 or E-mail: [email protected]