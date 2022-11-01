On November 10, representatives of the Ulster Farmers Union will meet to discuss the successes they have had and the challenges that remain in the industry’s tackling of climate change and its carbon output and capturing.

Ms Sugden said: “It’s a pleasure to facilitate this event which will highlight the good work that the agriculture industry has already done in reducing its carbon output and developing carbon sequestering projects that see some of the carbon is does produce being taken back out of the atmosphere.

“It is also a great opportunity to talk about the significant challenges that remain within the sector, but which farmers and wider agriculture are committed to tackling.

Sugden to host Stormont event highlighting efforts of farmers to reach net-zero

“Agriculture is Northern Ireland’s biggest industry and as we move as a society to more sustainable and lower-carbon processes, it is vital we support businesses within this sector in moving with us.

“It has been proactive already, but government input will be needed to make sure agriculture can thrive, but in a way that does not detract from wider efforts to meet climate change targets – ultimately, net-zero.

“I have no doubt that the environmental ambitions and aims of agriculture chime with those of most people here, in that, only by being environmentally responsible can future generations be guaranteed a world in which farmers are able to continue feeding the world.