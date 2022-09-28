Register
Moycraig YFC's 80th anniversary dinner

Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club is celebrating its 80th anniversary!

By Una Culkin
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:04 pm
To mark this very special occasion, the club is inviting all past and present members, family and friends to their 80th Anniversary Dinner Dance.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 5, in the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush.

The evening will start with a drinks reception from 7pm with dancing to Atmosphere. Dress code for the evening is smart.

Please contact Club Secretary Rachel Smith on 07519060985 to order tickets.

