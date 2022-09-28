Moycraig YFC's 80th anniversary dinner

To mark this very special occasion, the club is inviting all past and present members, family and friends to their 80th Anniversary Dinner Dance.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 5, in the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush.

The evening will start with a drinks reception from 7pm with dancing to Atmosphere. Dress code for the evening is smart.

