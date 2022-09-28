Moycraig YFC's 80th anniversary dinner
Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club is celebrating its 80th anniversary!
To mark this very special occasion, the club is inviting all past and present members, family and friends to their 80th Anniversary Dinner Dance.
The event will take place on Saturday, November 5, in the Royal Court Hotel, Portrush.
The evening will start with a drinks reception from 7pm with dancing to Atmosphere. Dress code for the evening is smart.
Please contact Club Secretary Rachel Smith on 07519060985 to order tickets.