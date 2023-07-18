Murray’s Open farm event raises £1250 for work of Rural Support in Cookstown

The Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend made a welcome return with Murray’s Farm in Craigavon one of those taking part.

The Murray's opened their farm on Saturday for the general public and included a packed schedule of activities to howcase their working farm.

Gareth and Christina Murray, who own the farm, also used the opportunity to raise donations and awareness for Rural Support in Cookstown which supports the agri-community across Northern Ireland.

Those who attended the Open Farm Weekend had the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of activities, from the poultry viewing gallery, farm machinery display and countryside games.

Gareth and Christina Murray are pictured with Hannah Kirkpatrick from Rural Support. Credit: Rural Support

Commenting on the day, Christina Murray said: “A HUGE thank you to everyone who helped in any way...we are truly blessed to have had so many people supporting this event. We really appreciated each and every one of you who visited and were delighted to welcome visitors from as far afield as Omagh, Coleraine and Magherafelt.”

It was a great day and an excellent opportunity to capture the imagination of families and foodies from across Northern Ireland and give a real behind the scenes snapshot of the local farm to fork story.

Hannah Kirkpatrick from Rural Support headed to Chestnutt Farm to accept a £1250 donation from Gareth and Christina, which was raised on the Saturday of their Open Farm Weekend.

