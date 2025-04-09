NI Agri Rural Health Forum prepares for a busy year head

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Agri-Rural Health Forum are looking forward to planned events to ensure health remains at the top of every farm business agenda. Activity is planned across all three days of the 156th Balmoral Show thanks to generous partnership working between members.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forum met on the 12th February 2025, hosted by Young Farmers Club of Ulster, at Greenmount College with 27 members in attendance. Invited speakers, Mrs Pauline Rankin, (Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery QUB) and nursing student Maria McKernan gave an excellent outline of the Rural Health Committee activity and upcoming initiatives including farm safety promotion. All forum members are supporting their endeavours; discussions are ongoing to develop opportunities for undergraduate medical students also. The recent changes to inheritance tax were discussed. Members agreed this continues to cause significant stress and steps to be taken together to support farmers in these unprecedented times.

For the incoming year the forum will be focussing on farmer respiratory health. HSENI Dep Chief Executive Bryan Monson states “Everyone is aware that farming can be dangerous but there is less recognition of how it can affect personal health. Farmers are exposed to a range of dusts, vapours and gasses which can damage their lungs so protecting their respiratory health is crucial for their long-term wellbeing. By understanding the risks, taking a few simple steps to reduce exposure and getting symptoms checked out early those working on farms can protect themselves, and continue their important work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Balmoral launch event, hosted by NFU Mutual and Ulster Farmers Union, forum members, with expert healthcare professionals in simulation and education, will use innovative demonstrations to raise awareness of signs of symptoms associated with lung disease. The Farm Families Health Checks team, a unique leading service in the UK for farmers joint funded by DAERA and Public Health Agency (PHA), will be on hand for support. Farmers talking to fellow farmers about their experiences is one of the most potent triggers for changing behaviour so the forum keen to hear from any farmer who wish to help raise awareness about this topic. Please get in touch confidentially via the details below.

Members of the NI Agri Rural Health Forum at their February meeting

Over the past year the forum has promoted bowel and skin cancer awareness thanks to successful partnership with Action Cancer and Bowel Cancer UK. Generously supported by the PHA and Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, the forum will host an event on Friday for all farmers who have been champions for promoting health amongst their peers.

The NI Agri-Rural heath forum brings together a wide range of expertise to tackle targeted health inequalities that farm families may face. Dr Rebecca Orr, chair of the forum, stated “80% of what impacts a person’s health are non-clinical factors. The social and economic determinants that together influence health throughout the life course cannot be tackled without stepping outside clinical environments. I am encouraged to see more partnerships flourishing through the forum this year”. The forum was encouraged to hear the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt encourage this approach at a recent Primary Care Health Inequalities Symposium: “We must move beyond a one size fits all approach to healthcare. Tackling health inequalities requires a united effort - one that brings together government, health professionals and communities to create lasting change”.

For more information on the NI Agri Rural Health Forum, please get in touch with Pamela at Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]. The NI Agri Rural Health Forum is co-ordinated by Rural Support and chaired by a local GP.