It was hosted by Chairman Martin Butler and family at their farm in Rathkenny, Ballymena, and the Club were proud to present the proceeds of £3,500 to Alan Mulholland of the Olive Branch at their recent AGM in the Brown Trout, Aghadowey.
The Chairman kicked off the fundraising by donating the proceeds of a gimmer he sold for £800.
Martin said: “It was a pleasure to host this charity event, a great show of sheep, fantastic weather and brilliant support from fellow breeders, family and friends. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors Wilsons of Rathkenny & Sam Ritchie of Strabane Mills and also our auctioneer on the night Rodney Clarke, a real character.
"We also had fantastic support from numerous businesses and donations for our auction. To mention a few – Ashgrove Contract Furniture, Piperhill Construction, Maine Powder Coating, Donnellys of Rathkenny, JMD Construction, The Mill Veterinary, James Delargy Farm Supplies, Christies Farm Supplies, Natural Stockcare, Oakbridge Suffolks, Limestone Suffolks.
Results of the Club Show:
Stephen Sufferin, Crewelands Flock very kindly took the task of judging the show and picked his Champion in Martin and Eoin Butler’s ram lamb and with Campbell and Jason Watson taking reserve champion with their Gimmer.
Other Results:
Shearling Ram: 1 Stephen Toye, 2 Campbell and Jason Watson, 3 Martin and Eoin Butler, 4 Rodney Blair. Ram Lamb: 1 Martin and Eoin Butler, 2 Campbell and Jason Watson, 3 Martin and Eoin Butler, 4 Stephen Toye.
Sucked Ewe: 1 Campbell and Jason Watson, 2 Rodney Blair, 3 Martin and Eoin Butler, 4 John McKay.
Gimmer: 1 Campbell and Jason Watson, 2 Campbell and Jason Watson, 3 Martin and Eoin Butler, 4 Martin and Eoin Butler.
Ewe Lamb: 1 Martin and Eoin Butler, 2 Martin and Eoin Butler, 3 Campbell and Jason Watson, 4 Rodney Blair.
Pairs: 1 Campbell and Jason Watson, 2 Rodney Blair, 3 Stephen Toye, 4 John McKay.
Champion: Martin and Eoin Butler. Reserve Champion Campbell and Jason Watson.
