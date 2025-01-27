North Antrim MP Jim Allister praises local farmers for anti-inheritance tax tractor protests
Hundreds of farmers from every county in Northern Ireland took part in tractor runs on Saturday, January 25.
Mr Allister said: “It was marvellous to see the huge turnouts at today’s Farmers’ Protest over the Government’s punitive death tax on family farms.
“I attended the Ballymena protest in which over 300 tractors took part. It was great to see the determination among farmers to keep the pressure on the government over this vital issue.
“I will continue the fight on their behalf despite the size of the government’s majority, believing that in the end this ruinous policy is unsustainable. With farmers united across the United Kingdom on the issue, the government must be made to continue to feel the pressure until they retreat from burying family farms under the weight of their greedy death taxes.”
