North Antrim MP Jim Allister praises local farmers for anti-inheritance tax tractor protests

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Antrim MP Jim Allister has praised farmers for taking part in a tractor protests against the government’s new inheritance tax plans.

Hundreds of farmers from every county in Northern Ireland took part in tractor runs on Saturday, January 25.

Mr Allister said: “It was marvellous to see the huge turnouts at today’s Farmers’ Protest over the Government’s punitive death tax on family farms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I attended the Ballymena protest in which over 300 tractors took part. It was great to see the determination among farmers to keep the pressure on the government over this vital issue.

North Antrim TUV MP Jim Allister pictured at the Ballymena tractor protest. CREDIT TUVNorth Antrim TUV MP Jim Allister pictured at the Ballymena tractor protest. CREDIT TUV
North Antrim TUV MP Jim Allister pictured at the Ballymena tractor protest. CREDIT TUV

“I will continue the fight on their behalf despite the size of the government’s majority, believing that in the end this ruinous policy is unsustainable. With farmers united across the United Kingdom on the issue, the government must be made to continue to feel the pressure until they retreat from burying family farms under the weight of their greedy death taxes.”

Related topics:Jim AllisterGovernmentNorthern IrelandBallymenaUnited Kingdom

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice