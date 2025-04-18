Planning application for farm shop at Castlerock's Hezlett House

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2025, 11:11 BST
Plans for a farm shop at Castlerock’s Hezlett House have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The applicants, Seaview Farms, are seeking temporary permission for a “modest farm shop with food servery” at the National Trust-operated Hezlett House at Sea Road in the village.

The shop will “compliment the various on-site activities [at] Hezlett House, while contributing to the area’s existing tourism value by providing locally grown produce”, an accompanying Design and Access Statement noted.

“The proposal aims to integrate sympathetically within the rural and historic setting of the site and enhance the visitor experience and site offering. The appearance and character will respect the local context and heritage of the site,” the statement continued.

Plans for a Farm Shop at Hezlett House, Castlerock, were recently submitted to council’s planning portal. PIC GOOGLE MAPS

“The temporary nature of the proposal offers a flexible contribution to the site’s existing tourism value and facilities, and the intention is to move the farm shop inside one of the existing barn buildings within the site cluster if the venture proves to be successful.”

