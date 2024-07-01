Plans for Limavady farm shop and cafe submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
The planning application, for the shop and café as well as associated car parking, at lands immediately north of the town’s Drumsurn Road, were recently submitted to the council’s planning portal as part of a farm diversification venture.
In response to the application, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) Countryside Management Inspectorate Branch confirmed that the existing farm had been in operation for at least six years, having been opened in 2015.
Correspondence from NI Water recommended that the current application be refused.
It stated: “As the site is located wholly or partially within the Wastewater Treatment Work’s odour consultation zone boundary, an Odour Encroachment Assessment is required to determine the compatibility of these proposals with the existing operation of the Wastewater Treatment Works.”
The application will be presented to members for decision at a future planning committee meeting.