The hugely popular and successful ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues on Thursday night (January 26) at 8.30pm with a Portrush farmer featuring.

‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ is the ground-breaking year-in-the-life observational documentary series charting the reality of farming in 21st century Northern Ireland, giving a

unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries.

Twelve families are taking part, and viewers were introduced to six of them in the first episode. In the February episode viewers meet another five of the families. From Fermanagh to the North Coast the featured farmers are tending to sheep, cattle, pigs and horses.

One of the piglets at Seaview Farm

In the second part of the programme, viewers will meet a couple who split their farm between Portrush and Dungannon - Shay O’Neill and Susan Chestnutt. The couple met at a country show and seven years later they’re engaged and have joined forces to create Seaview Farm.

It’s a logistical challenge as Susan’s farm is on the north coast of Antrim while Shay’s land is 50 miles away near Derrytresk in Tyrone. They comment that they couldn’t do it without the support of their families.

When asked how strong their relationship is, they laugh and say: “Nothing strengthens a relationship like trying to move pigs!”

In the episode, viewers will also catch up with Áine Devlin who featured in last year’s series, a 25-year-old shepherdess who farms in Kilcoo in the Mourne Mountains, and also runs her own sheep scanning business.

Susan Chestnutt and Shay O'Neill

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series. ‘Rare Breed’ – A Farming Year continues on Thursday, January 26 at 8.30pm on UTV.