Rathfriland YFC close their laptops and open their doors

Club members at the Co Down annual dinner dance

The club kicked off their winter programme with new members night on Monday 13th September 2021.

As always, this was a great night of camaraderie with games and fun when members old and new met for the first time.

On the evening, a staggering 50 new members joined the club and we hope that they continue to enjoy everything the YFCU has to offer for years to come.

Club members at Belfast city hall for a ghost tour

As the programme continued into October and November with around 60 members in regular attendance, the club enjoyed many different meetings from crazy golf and driving range at Newcastle Golf Centre to ghost tours of Belfast with DC Tours at Halloween.

Rathfriland YFC have had a great range of meetings and latterly in November the club had Ellen McMinn from Mount Ida Pottery join us to make some Christmas and festive decorations.

Over the course of the winter programme, many club members took part in YFCU competitions at club, county and Northern Ireland levels.

Public speaking was the first to take place and saw nine Rathfriland YFC members take part.

New members night

Congratulations must go to Naomi O’Neill who not only won the 14-16 age category for Co Down but also was placed second at the Northern Ireland final.

Other competitions followed such as home management and floral art again with Rathfriland YFC taking an accolade with Sarah-Louise McElroy being placed third in her age category at the county heats.

The club committee decided that december was the time to return to some events and no better time to bring some festive cheer.

The first event held by the club in almost two years was their carol service.

Anna and Lily-May Cully with Maisy Ellison at the driving range

On the evening attendees were welcomed to the Hall for a service of lessons and carols.

The service was led by Reverend Ian Linton with Dynamic Brass Band providing the music on the evening.

Thanks must also go to David McKay and Tesco Banbridge for providing the refreshments for the festive supper afterwards.

The club’s second event followed only one week later and this time in the form of Rathfriland YFC’s craft fair to be held in the club hall premises at Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland.

Lauren Hall at the floral art competition

The hall was filled with a variety of craft tables, from beauty to food and art to floral decorations and we had 25 traders on the day.

Rathfriland YFC would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that assisted us with this event and indeed all the traders.

A special word of thanks goes to the following: Rathfriland Hardware and John Murray for providing Christmas decorations; The Home Bakery, Rathfriland and Sweet Bites for providing mince pies; Mace, Rathfriland, Cut Both Ways, SM Shoes, Johnstons Car Care, Cod on the Corner and the Homeland Diner for providing prizes for our Christmas raffle.

The club are indebted to all of the above and thank them for their support.

Rathfriland YFC are looking forward to the Christmas break and getting back to a series of meetings and events in the New Year.

The first event to kick-off 2022 will be the club’s tractor and truck run which will be held on Saturday 8th January 2022. Get this date in your diary and come along for some fun and a hot lunch.

Rathfriland YFC’s recent carol service

Rathfriland YFC would also like to take this opportunity to wish all our members, friends and supporters a very happy Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.