The event was extremely well supported by the local farming community and beyond, with nearly 70 vehicles in attendance.

The club would like to thank everyone who supported the event, as well as club members who helped to marshal and make the event possible.

The club would also like to extend their thanks to the Milestone, Rathfriland, for providing the delicious stew for their return.

1. David Bradford and Bobby waiting to start the tractor run Photo Sales

2. From left: club members Ellie McCauley, Rebecca and Will Cromie enjoying the big tractor run at Rathfriland Photo Sales

3. From left: Ryan Adams, Will Cromie, Scoot Whiteside and Jack McCready Photo Sales

4. Club member Ryan Adams in his John Deere Photo Sales