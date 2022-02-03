RUAS gears up for this year’s Balmoral Show

Kickstarting the countdown to the 2022 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank is (L-R) Mark Crimmins, Head of Ulster Bank, NI; Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, RUAS and Cormac McKervey, Senior Agriculture Manager, Ulster Bank

Following a move to September in 2021 as a result of the pandemic, the Show will return to its traditional spring date and take place this year from May 11-14.

Visitors can expect the usual mix of machinery exhibits, local food, shopping outlets and family entertainment, along with some new additions to be announced in due course.

As always, agricultural and livestock displays will take centre stage across the four-day Show with cattle parades, show jumping events and the ever-popular Sheep Shearing 6 Nations tournament all included on the bill.

Show organisers have also confirmed that many of the livestock classes will be streamed online again, having attracted an international audience in 2021.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director with Royal Ulster Agricultural Society said: “Last year we took the decision to live stream many of our livestock classes purely for Covid 19 reasons and while we are hoping to return to a full scale, in-person Show, it’s clear there is a real appetite to continue offering this service.

“We found that the live streams attracted an international following and we’re keen to boost the profile of the Balmoral Show to a wider audience and highlight the standard and competitiveness of Northern Ireland livestock.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming back all of our exhibitors, competitors and visitors and are working hard to deliver a world class event.

“With the help of our partners in Ulster Bank, we are focused on broadening the appeal of the Show to a mass audience and as always, appreciate all of the support and guidance this partnership offers.”

Tickets for the Balmoral Show will be day specific again this year and are available to purchase online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.