Farming charity Rural Support is celebrating one year of their Plough On group in Glack, just outside Limavady.

The Plough On Project aims to tackle rural isolation and increase social opportunities for older male farmers by offering participants the chance to connect with other like-minded individuals on areas of shared interest such as farming, rural heritage, and history.

The Glack group commenced in October 2023 with the Drummond Hotel as their host venue. Led by Eleanor Lambert, the group has grown from five to 19 men.

The group have enjoyed trips to Dart Mountain Cheese Factory, Montgomery Farm, Rotary Milking Parlour, Emerald Lawns, Greenlane Museum, Flemings Agriculture, Eglinton’s Men’s Shed, Foyle Adventures Boat Tour, Foyle Search and Rescue and Brook Hall Estate as well as hearing from interesting speakers such as Rural Crime.

Members of Glack Plough On visiting Fleming Agri Products. CREDIT RURAL SUPPORT

The Glack Plough On Group shared Christmas Lunch last year with the Kilrea Plough On Group at the Roe Valley Hotel and are also booked to enjoy Christmas Lunch this year with Kilrea, Killead, Corkey, Grange and Glenarm Plough On Groups at the Tullyglass House Hotel.

From its inception in July 2021, Plough On has become integral to how Rural Support connect with the farming community in Northern Ireland. Plough On Co-Ordinator Shannon McCullagh said: “Plough On is such an important initiative to support older farming men. Being out on the ground you can see firsthand how much the men’s lives have changed from being involved.

"I have been out with the Glack Plough On group various times and they always seem very grateful for the opportunity and space to meet with like-minded individuals and take trips out to places on their doorstep. I often hear how being out with the Group allows for some respite from the farm and a bit of breathing space from daily duties which is so important for optimal health and wellbeing.”

To find out more or to support this project and other services and programmes delivered by Rural Support, email Shannon McCullagh on [email protected] or call 028 8676 0040. Or visit the Rural Support website www.ruralsupport.org.uk for more information on a range of programmes and services delivered by the charity across Northern Ireland.