Rural Support celebrating successful first year of Glenarm Plough On Group

The project aims to tackle rural isolation and increase social opportunities for older male farmers by offering participants the chance to join a local group which meets to connect on areas of shared interest such as farming, rural heritage, and history.
‘Our Glenarm Group’, led by Maureen Currie and Roy Kennedy, has been meeting on a monthly basis since October, 2021. Enjoying a range of guest speakers, the group has also had the opportunity to take tours and take trips.
Maureen said: “There is a lovely camaraderie amongst the group and it is an opportunity for the men to meet up and talk.”
The feedback from the participants has also been very positive with one saying: “I look forward to the monthly events, to meet people and enjoy the varied programme.”
To find our more go to the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line - Freephone 0800 138 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.