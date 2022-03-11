Staffordstown Accordion Band staging Charity Tractor Run

Staffordstown Accordion Band are staging a Charity Tractor Run on Saturday, March 26, in Randalstown.
The band is running this event to help celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and also to support a very worthwhile charity - suicide awareness charity, Aware.
The run will take tractors along the Lough Shore at Cranfield, through many parts of Randalstown giving splendid views of the countryside and will then go through the Shane’s Castle Estate exiting via the Grand Entrance in Randalstown.
For those interested in taking part, registration (£20 per tractor) will be between 10am and 11am at Smyths Farm, Randalstown West Roundabout, Moneynick Road, Randalstown.
You can find the band on facebook @Staffordstown Accordion Band