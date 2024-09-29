​Success at NI Texel sales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Texel breeders returned to Hilltown Market for their annual sale of pedigree rams. A huge thank you goes to Fane Valley for their continued sponsorship of the event and to judge Stewart Ferris Bellefield Flock for taking the time to judge the pre-sale Fane Valley Championship.

Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion Flock claimed Mr Ferris’s first place rosette and overall Fane Valley Champion. Aughancullion Golden Balls, CUN2306803(2), is a Mullan Eagle Eye son out of a Knap Vital Spark sired dam. He later sold to top the Shearling Ram trade at 1200gns to C Straney.

Catching the judge’s eye for second place was Cynthia Aiken’s Carnew exhib, Carnew Governer, QAC2300786. Used as a lamb this sheep is a Harestone Eldorado son out of an Arkle Big Red dam and later changed hands to Richard Ranaghan for 820gns. Next in line for the third place rosette was a Kiltariff exhibit from Messrs Barclay Bell & Sons. Kiltariff Gakpo, BBK2301351(E1) is a Carnew Flash son out of a Cowel Viceroy sired ewe and later saw the hammer drop at 700gns to Margaret King.

Taking the red rosette and overall Fane Valley Reserve Champion was Millburn Hes The Boy, ERX2400847(E1) from Naomi & Rian O’Hare. This 34K Claybury Dunkirk son out of a Ballykeel Eggle Piggle dam has seen ET brothers sell to 3.5K. He sold to top the market prices to the same buyer as the Champion for 1400gns. Coming in close behind at 1350gns from the same pen was Millburn Hitman, ERX2400841, a 24K New View Electrifying son out of a dam by Ballykeel Eggle Piggle which was this year’s Millburn Show Ewe, claiming 1st place at Lurgan. Keeping it in the family, second place went to Pearse & Brodie O’Hare for their Ballykeel exhibit, OHP2400817(E1), also a New View Electrifying son out of a Hilltop ewe by knock Crackerjack.

Hilltown Texel Sale Champion, a Shearling Ram from Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion Flock

Fane Valley Show Championship

Shearling Ram Class:1 Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion; 2 Cynthia Aiken Carnew; 3 Messrs B Bell & Sons Kiltariff; 4 J&R Walmsley White Water Farm; 5 Liam McPolin Tamnaharry

​Ram Lamb Class: 1 Naomi & Rian O’Hare Millburn; 2 Pearse & Brodie O’Hare Ballykeel; 3 Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion; 4 Messrs B Bell & Sons Kiltariff; 5 Iain & William MacRoberts Magherally; 6 John Joe O’Hare Leode Road

Fane Valley Champion: Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion

Hilltown Texel Sale Resrve Champion and sale leader from Naomi O'Hare Millburn Flock

Fane Valley Reserve Champion: Naomi & Rian O’Hare Millburn

​Other Leading prices

Shearling Rams: J Killen 650gns; 650gns; S Burns 700gns

​Ram Lambs: Liam McPolin 850gns; 750gns; I & W MacRoberts 820gns; Messrs B Bell & Sons 700gns; Stewart Ferris 700gns; 600gns; J Killen 620gns

Farmware Supplies Champion from Glenhone Flock at Swatragh Texel Show and Sale

Meanwhile, at Swatragh Mart, Texel Breeders saw the sale realise a top price of 1480gns for ram lambs with shearling rams coming in close behind at 1420gns which was up on last year’s prices.

The show and sale was kindly sponsored by Farmware and the club thank them for their ongoing support. Judge Philip Bradley got proceedings underway with the shearling ram class choosing his top prize and Farmware Champion from Sean McCloskey’s Glenroe pen, Glenroe Goldstar SEA2300787(1), a homebred ram out of Glenroe Fandango and out of a homebred dam by Barcardi. He later sold to Gerard McCloskey for 1300gns. It was this sheeps penmate who stood second in the judges line-up, which topped the buyers choice in the shearling rams, with Glenroe General, SEA2300778(E2), a Roxburgh Dirrington son out of a Brackenridge Transformer ewe selling at 1420gns to Andrew Canning.

Taking 3rd place in Mr Bradley’s line-up was Cathal O’Neill’s Cahore exhibit. This homebred Franco son, Cahore George, OCC2300868(E2), is out of a Garngour Aristotle sired dam which later sold for 820gns. However it was Cahore Fred OCC2200794(2), an aged ram consignment from the same breeder which kept the buyers bidding into four figures, selling for 1200gns to Philip McCormick.

Leading the way in the ram lamb sales was the first place exhibit and Farmware Reserve Champion from Patrick Bradley Grillagh Flock, with Grillagh Harry, PBQ2400410. He is a Rosnashane Granaghan son out of a Midlock Yorkie dam purchased from Stephen Etherson’s Killans Flock. He changed hands to top the sale at 1480gns to Margaret Hanna. Standing second in the judging was Ciaran McAuley’s exhibit Capecastle Hi Boy, UCC2400219(E2). This Rhaeadr Entrepreneur son out of a Mullan Captain Jack dam was knocked down for 1080gns to Vincent McErlain. Jonny Cubitt claimed the 3rd place rosette for Drumcon Honour and Glory, CWH2401758(2), a Strathbogie Gypsy King son out of a Sportsmans Dirty Harry ewe. He later sold for 720gns to Pat Keenan. However it was Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney sub exhibit which came in to sell for the second highest price of the evening at 1450gns to T&E Ferguson. He is also a Gypsy King son, Tamnamoney Hey Ho SRY2402922, out of a Clarks Bolt sired dam.

Texel Champion Clogher Show & Sale from Marcus Johnston Killarbran Flock

Other Leading Prices

Shearling Rams: S McCloskey 980gns; B McAllister 900gns; McKinney Bros 870gns; 792gns; 792gns; Ward Farming 780gns

Ram Lambs: R Strawbridge 920gns; 750gns; 750gns; A Glendinning 900gns; C McAuley 850gns; M&N McCloskey 850gns; A Fyffe 780gns; 780gns; P Whyte 780gns; R Henderson 750gns

Swatragh Show & Sale 2024 Results

Judge: Philip Bradley; Sponsor: Farmware Supplies

Shearling Ram Class: 1. Sean McCloskey; 2. Sean McCloskey; 3. Cathal O’Neill; 4. Michael Ward; 5. McKinney Brothers; 6. Dessie Tosh

Reserve Champion Texel from Craig Cowan Sale Leader at Clogher Show & Sale of Pedigree Texels

Ram Lamb Class: 1. Patrick Bradley; 2. Ciaran McAuley; 3. Jonny Cubitt; 4. Roger Strawbridge; 5. Philip Whyte; 6. Messrs J&R Currie

Farmware Supplies Champion: Sean McCloskey Shearling Ram

Farmware Supplies Reserve Champion: Patrick Bradley Ram Lamb.

The NI Texel Sheep Breeders Club annual Texel sale in Clogher was held recently in Clogher Mart with the pre-sale judging generously sponsored by Farmcare. The Club wish to thank Mark Crawford for his continued support and also to judge Nathan Armstrong for judging the event.

The sale saw top trade of 1020gns for a ram lamb from Craig Cowan which was Mr Armstong’s second choice in the judging and Reserve Champion. This mid-February born lamb, Owenskerry Henry OWE2400720(1) is a Loosebeare Chief son out of a Tamnamoney Datsun sired dam.

Coming in behind for the next top price of the evening was the first place ram lamb and overall Farmcare champion owned by Marcus Johnston.

His Killarbran exhibit, Killarbran Hero JNQ2400678(E2) is a Seaforde Egyptian Warrior out of a Sportsmans Deal Breaker dam and moved home for 780gns.

John McPolin also featured in the leading prices taking 820gns for Ballei Henry PLN2400827(E2), a Sportsmans Cannon Ball son out of a Kelso Ultra dam which stood third in the judges line-up and also 720gns for a pen mate.

Top trade for shearling rams saw Graham Rodgers get a top price of 680gns for his first place exhibit, Bohard Glenwood, ROG23013261(2), a Findrum Del Boy son. He also sold two other Findrum Del Boy sons to average 626gns for the pen.

Results of Farmcare Championship

Shearling Ram: 1 Graham Rodgers

Ram Lambs: 1 Marcus Johnston; 2 Craig Cowan; 3 John McPolin; 4 Declan McGurren; 5 M&D Morrow

Champion: Marcus Johnston

Reserve: Craig Cowan

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin 11th October and Ballymena 14th October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.