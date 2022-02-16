Kilraughts debating success

On November 24, Kilraughts had three teams travel to Ballymena Rugby Club to take part in the Antrim County Heats for Group debating.
Kilraughts’ 16-18 team Victoria Currie, James Lynn and James McNeill came first and successfully made it to the final.
On January 19, Kilraughts had two teams travel to Magherafelt High School for group debating finals.
Club spokesperson Charlotte Lynn said: “Huge congratulations to our members as both teams were placed.
“Our 16-18 team Victoria Currie, James Lynn and James McNeill placed third. Our 25-30 team Hannah Kirkpatrick, Amy Kirkpatrick and James Currie placed second.”