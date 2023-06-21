Two pupils from Coleraine’s Sandelford School have won awards in a competition run by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

The UFU, in partnership with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend and competition sponsor Asda, announced that Tynan McWilliams was awarded runner-up spot and Jamie Crampsie received highly commended in the special school’s section of the 2023 “Farming through the seasons” competition.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “Congratulations to Tynan McWilliams who was awarded runner up in the special school category in this year’s competition. We received 6,245 fantastic competition entries this year.

"Every year we are impressed by the standard and creativity of entries and this year was no different. So much so, that we introduced highly commended certificates to pupils that were close to taking the top spots and I would like to congratulate Jamie Crampsie for his excellent colouring in, receiving highly commended.

Tynan McWilliams, runner up and Jamie Crampsie, highly commended in the special school’s section of the 2023 schools’ competition pictured with UFU deputy president and Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend chairman William Irvine. Credit: Ulster Farmers' Union

"The effort and time that pupils, teachers, parents and guardians put into the competition was evident as all of the entries were of the highest standard and I would like to thank Sandelford School for contributing to this.

“I hope that by participating in the competition this year, it created an opportunity for teachers, parents and guardians to start the discussion about the importance of food production, farming and our unique family farm structure in Northern Ireland.