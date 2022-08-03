Tribute paid following death of popular NI Limousin breeder Ian Davidson

The British Limousin Cattle Society said it was with “much sadness” that members were being informed of Ian’s death.

Ian, of the Ballyrickard herd, was a “strong supporter of the Limousin breed,” the society said,

“In particular, he loved sourcing and trying out new and old bloodlines which resulted in multiple show winners, sale leaders and herd competition awards over the years.

Ian Davidson pictured at the autumn bull sales in Stirling in 2013.

“He was actively involved with young breeders, taking great pleasure in helping new breeders on their way, and had many friendships across the British [Isles] founded in Limousins,” they added.

Ian passed away peacefully at his home in Stewartstown Drive, Larne, on Sunday.

He was the dearly beloved son of Ian and Ellen, brother of Seaneen, and loving boyfriend to Karen. Ian’s remains will leave his home on Saturday at 11am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Ballygowan, for 11.30am Requiem Mass.

Funeral afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium for 2pm. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Unit, City Hospital/R.V.H. Belfast and Transplant Centre, Freeman Hospital Newcastle c/o (cheques payable to) E.W. Ramsey and Son, 5 Upper Main Street, Larne, BT40 1SY