Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend was established in 2012 as an annual showcase event for the Northern Ireland farming industry, a celebration of our farmers and the food industry.

It aims to help the public, particularly those from a non-farming background, better understand how our food is produced and to raise awareness of the importance of the local supply chain. The initiative hopes to reconnect the public with the countryside and the local farming community which is responsible for producing the food we all enjoy.

From Friday, June 14 - Sunday, June 16, immerse yourself in this FREE to attend showcase of NI food and farming. In the Causeway Coast and Glens area, two venues are taking part in the event – Broughgammon Farm and Lislagan Farm.

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is back for 2024 and two local farms are taking part. CREDIT OPEN FARM WEEKEND

Situated on the Straid Road, Ballycastle, Broughgammon Farm are “obsessed with providing the best quality, tastiest produce fresh from our small farm”.

"We set up the farm back in 2011, when we saw that a majority of male kid goats born to the dairy industry were being put down at birth. This seemed such an unnecessary waste so we set out to take those males and rear them ourselves for delicious and healthy cabrito kid goat meat. Since then we’ve branched out into rearing free-range rose veal and also seasonal wild game.

"We now have our own artisan on-site butchery, run seasonal cookery, butchery and wild game classes and have a new farm café and shop selling the best of Northern Irish and Irish produce. We also deliver our meat boxes all over Ireland and the UK.”

Lislagan Farm in Ballymoney enables children and adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues to avail of social and leisure, fun and friendship, health and well-being initiatives and therapeutic interventions.

By converting the original stone farmhouse, stable and barn into bookable respite accommodation and a coffee shop, they provide a safe and inclusive space for families, groups and individuals to enjoy a holiday in the countryside, taking advantage of all that the farm offers.