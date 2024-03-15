Watch: Air Ambulance takes off after responding to an incident in rural County Down
The air ambulance landed in Kinallen just after 3.30pm.
Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance at the incident on the Kinallen Road.
A police spokesperson confirmed: “Police received a report of an incident at a house in the Old School Court area of Kinallen, shortly after 3pm, on Friday 15 March.
“Officers attended and two injured men located in the area have been taken to hospital for treatment.
“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is at an early stage and detectives would ask anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call them in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1065 15/03/24.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.