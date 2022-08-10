Wilson wins Poultry Industry Education Trust’s annual Award

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson successfully completed the BSc (Hons) Agriculture with Marketing degree at Harper Adams University in 2020 but, because of Corvid restrictions, he did not formally graduate until last month

During his degree course Wilson won the major Aviagen scholarship. This included a 12 months placement with the company based in Edinburgh including three months spent with the company in the USA.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His placement report was the top poultry report of his course.

Peter Morgan, Chairman of the Poultry Industry Education Trust, presents the annual Poultry Industry Education Trust award, a Times Atlas of the World and inscribed memento to Wilson McLeister from Portglenone. Looking on is Basil Bayne, a Fellow of Harper Adams University and PIET Trustee.

These and other achievements were recognised by the Poultry Industry Education Trust Award of the Times Atlas of the World and a cut glass inscribed memento.

Before entering Harper Adams University in 2016 Wilson gained A Levels in Business Studies, Media Studies and Sports Science at Cambridge House Grammar School, Ballymena.

On leaving Harper Adams in 2020 Wilson rejoined Aviagen in Edinburgh as Grand Parent Production Assistant. H

He has recently been appointed Grand Parent Production Manager reporting to fellow Cambridge House and Harper Adams University graduate David Boyd from Broughshane.