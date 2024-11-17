More than 40 employees made up teams to take part in a Quiz night held in The Dark Horse pub in Belfast, where a modern version of quizzing with tablets and screens, made for a fast-paced competition as everyone tried to outsmart their colleagues. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the evening, and with a small entry fee it was a brilliant way to raise money for charity without breaking the bank. The final total on the night was £395, which was approved for match funding by Thompsons and Barnetts, allowing Sharon and one of the winning team members, Thompsons' Assistant Finance Administrator, Salas Johnson to present Pamela Caldwell, Fundraising Executive for Rural Support, with a cheque for £790.