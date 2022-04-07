Young goats are left abandoned outside Dromara, Co Down

The male goats were malnourished, freezing cold and starving – there was also signs of their umbilical cords still attached.

The case was responded to by the charity’s Wildlife Rescue and Animal Care Officer following a report from a member of the public late on the evening of Tuesday, April 5th, 2022.

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA development manager, said, “This is another terrible case involving defenceless young animals being dumped at the roadside – a few months ago it as a litter of pups, now it’s baby goats.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable – in any cases of animal ownership, if you are not willing to look after young offspring, abandoning an animal in a ditch is not the answer.

“These two young goats have suffered so much already but we’re thankful we weren’t facing a fatal outcome – they could have very easily been knocked down by a car.

“Following veterinary assessment and being well looked after by our animal care team, they are now settled and in good health.

“As they were quite underweight, our priority is ensuring that they build up their strength and recuperate fully before arranging a long-term home for them.

“We’re very grateful to the member of the public for reporting this situation us as their actions have changed the lives of these two young goats.

“If anyone may have information relating to this case, we ask them to report this immediately to the USPCA on 028 3025 1000.”

