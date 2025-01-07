Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Traitors is back on Peacock TV in January 2025 🕵️‍♂️

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Traitors season three comes to Peacock TV very soon.

Alan Cumming is back and will welcome a fresh batch of celebs into the Traitors castle.

The release time and schedule for the season has been confirmed.

The Traitors is back and a whole new batch of contestants are set to step into the famed castle. Alan Cumming will be inviting a fresh group of famous faces to compete for up to $250,000 (you legally have to say dollars in the Hollywood star’s Scottish accent).

Unlike its British cousin, which also films at the same location, The Traitors will feature an all-star cast for its third season. It initially featured a mix of famous faces and ordinary Joes for the first season, but has been exclusively celebs ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will not want to miss the new series - and fortunately the release timings have been confirmed. Here’s all you need to know:

When does The Traitors season three start on Peacock?

Alan Cumming presents the Traitors | BBC/Studio Lambert/Peacock/Euan Cherry

The Traitors fans were teased with the first seven minutes of footage from the new season on January 1. But it has been an agonising wait for the episodes to properly arrive.

Peacock has confirmed that The Traitors will return on Thursday January 9 - just a few days from now. Three episodes will be released on that date and then the rest of the season will drop weekly on the streaming service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How long will The Traitors season run for?

The third season will air weekly on Peacock, as previously mentioned, with episodes dropping on a Thursday from January 9 onwards. The season will run until March 6, when the final and reunion episodes are scheduled to arrive on the streamer.

What time do episodes of The Traitors drop on Peacock?

The first three episodes of season three of The Traitors will arrive at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET. Expect the same timings for the rest of the season through to the final on March 6.

How to watch The Traitors season three?

The popular series is exclusive to Peacock in the US. The service is exclusive to America, for audiences outside of the States the previous seasons have aired at a later date on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

You can subscribe to Peacock by clicking the link here - for those in US. The Premium monthly subscription, which does not feature ads, will set you back $13.99 per month.