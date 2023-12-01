10 fun photos from Carrickfergus Grammar School’s colour run
Over 500 pupils took part in a colour run at Carrickfergus Grammar School this week in aid of two good causes.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:31 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 16:54 GMT
The pupils enthusiastically completed a 3km course, passing through eight paint stations along the way.
A statement from the school read: “Judging by the smiles on faces, everyone really enjoyed their day. The colour run was organised to help raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance and also to help fund our extensive extra curricular programme in school. Thank you to everyone who took part and to the staff for ensuring everything ran smoothly.”
