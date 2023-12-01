Register
BREAKING
Pupils enjoyed taking part in the colour run at Carrickfergus Grammar SchoolPupils enjoyed taking part in the colour run at Carrickfergus Grammar School
Pupils enjoyed taking part in the colour run at Carrickfergus Grammar School

10 fun photos from Carrickfergus Grammar School’s colour run

Over 500 pupils took part in a colour run at Carrickfergus Grammar School this week in aid of two good causes.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:31 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 16:54 GMT

The pupils enthusiastically completed a 3km course, passing through eight paint stations along the way.

A statement from the school read: “Judging by the smiles on faces, everyone really enjoyed their day. The colour run was organised to help raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance and also to help fund our extensive extra curricular programme in school. Thank you to everyone who took part and to the staff for ensuring everything ran smoothly.”

Having fun in the sun at Carrickfergus Grammar School's colour run.

1. Colour Run

Having fun in the sun at Carrickfergus Grammar School's colour run. Photo: Submitted by Carrickfergus Grammar School

Runners past through eight paint stations.

2. Colour Run

Runners past through eight paint stations. Photo: Submitted by Carrickfergus Grammar School

Pupils celebrating after completing the 3km course.

3. Colour Run

Pupils celebrating after completing the 3km course. Photo: Submitted by Carrickfergus Grammar School

A runner negotiating a paint station during the Carrickfergus Grammar School event.

4. Colour Run

A runner negotiating a paint station during the Carrickfergus Grammar School event. Photo: Submitted by Carrickfergus Grammar School

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Carrickfergus Grammar SchoolAir ambulance