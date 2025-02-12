The event recognised the hard work and commitment across the curriculum and professional services teams, who continue to play a vital role in shaping the future of students and strengthening the College’s reputation for excellence.

Students from Media, Performing Arts and Hospitality & Catering curriculum areas assisted lecturing staff at the event and those guests in attendance were treated to performances by the student choir and soloists throughout the morning.

Congratulating all the award winners, as well as those nominated, Chair of the Governing Body, Ken Nelson MBE, paid tribute to staff for their unwavering dedication, resilience and commitment. He highlighted the importance of the Staff Awards as a key College event, recognising the outstanding contributions of individual staff members and teams across the College.

The awards received an impressive 106 nominations across 13 categories, showcasing the depth of talent, dedication, and teamwork within the College. There were two new categories this year, Good For ME Good For FE and Inspirational Role Model Awards, recognising that there are many ways to positively impact colleagues, tudents and the College.

Principal and Chief Executive Mel Higgins praised the event’s success and the strong sense of community reflected in the nominations.

“It is inspiring to see how well-supported our Staff Awards have become, with colleagues recognising and celebrating each other’s hard work. Their passion, support for students and commitment to their colleagues make Northern Regional College a fantastic place to work and learn.”

He continued: “Our staff work tirelessly to ensure that every learner is supported and encouraged to reach their full potential. This year’s winners exemplify the values at the heart of Northern Regional College, excellence, collaboration and a deep commitment to education.

"With our Ballymena campus development well underway and our new Causeway campus recently opened, we are entering an exciting new chapter, one that will provide world-class education and training opportunities. By fostering talent, embracing new technologies, and strengthening industry partnerships, we will continue to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving world and contribute to Northern Ireland’s economy.”

The 2024 Staff Award Winners & Highly Commended Recipients were:

Curriculum Team of the Year Winner: Level 3 Information Technology Team; Highly Commended: Level 4 HNC Early Childhood HNC Team.

Inspirational Role Model of the Year Winner: Sharon Eatwell; Highly Commended: Adele Brennan.

Excellence in Teaching Innovation Winner: Sandra Hamilton; Highly Commended: Martin Hay.

New Start of the Year Winner: Catherine Mooney; Highly Commended: Rhiannon Conlon.

Project-Based Learning Champion Winner: Victoria Smyth; Highly Commended: Sarah Thompson.

Team Player of the Year Winner: Fiona Gault; Highly Commended: Fionnuala Devlin.

Best New Course Winner: Level 2 Youthwork Team; Highly Commended: Level 3 Nail Tech and Entrepreneurship.

Professional Services Team of the Year Winner: IT Services; Highly Commended: Admissions and Campus Services Team.

Excellence in Supporting Students Winner: Emma Mason, Highly Commended: Anne Marie McAleese.

Good For ME Good For FE Winner: Hair and Beauty Team; Highly Commended: Admissions and Campus Services Team.

Entrepreneurship Winner: Hayley Millar; Highly Commended: Beauty Therapy Team.

Professional Services Team Member of the Year Winner: Kerry Reilly; Highly Commended: Vanessa Tyler.

Lecturer of the Year Winner: Stuart Cullen; Highly Commended: Chris Keating.

1 . EDUCATION Brendan Patterson Project Manager, Focus on Families, pictured with the Hair and Beauty team, winner of the Good for ME, Good for FE award. Photo: Chris Neely

2 . NEWS Ken Nelson, Chair of Governing Body pictured with Sharon Eatwell, Inspirational Role Model of the Year winner. Photo: Chris Neely

3 . EDUCATION Winner of Lecturer of the Year, Performing Arts and Media Lecturer, Stuart Cullen pictured with Mel Higgins - Principal & Cheif Executive. Photo: Chris Neely