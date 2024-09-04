10 photos from Southern Regional College’s 2024 graduation ceremony
Portadown students were among those celebrating success at the Southern Regional College’s 2024 graduation ceremony.
A total of eight special awards were presented at the event by guest speakers Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Cool FM presenter Rebecca McKinney.
Among the award recipients were Jailson Embalo, Linzie Haire, both from Portadown and Jack Daniel Magill, from Tandragee.
Lee Campbell, interim principal and CEO of Southern Regional College, spoke of her pride at all the students’ achievements: “I offer my warmest congratulations on their academic successes – the culmination of many years of dedication and hard work.”
Winner of the part-time award within the Faculty of Professional Services is BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise student Jack-Daniel Magill from Tandragee. He is pictured alongside his proud mum Mary Magill. Jack studied his degree at SRC’s Newry campus. Photo: Submitted
Jailson Embalo, from Portadown, receiving his award for part-time student of the year within the Faculty of Computing, Design and Academic Studies from Cool FM presenter Rebecca McKinney Photo: Submitted
Lucy McAteer from Portadown pictured alongside mum Victoria McAteer. Lucy graduated from SRC with the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Science in Computing. Photo: Submitted
Part-time student award winner Jack-Daniel Magill pictured receiving his award from Cool FM presenter Rebecca McKinney. Photo: Submitted
