10 photos from Southern Regional College’s 2024 graduation ceremony

A total of eight special awards were presented at the event by guest speakers Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Cool FM presenter Rebecca McKinney .

Among the award recipients were Jailson Embalo, Linzie Haire, both from Portadown and Jack Daniel Magill, from Tandragee.

Lee Campbell, interim principal and CEO of Southern Regional College, spoke of her pride at all the students’ achievements: “I offer my warmest congratulations on their academic successes – the culmination of many years of dedication and hard work.”