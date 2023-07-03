The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) hosted its first combined Higher Education Graduation Ceremony at Greenmount Campus.

The event brought together degree students from across the three campuses of Enniskillen, Loughry and Greenmount, to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2023.

Martin McKendry, College Director welcomed Gill Gallagher, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association as Guest Speaker to the event. Also on the Platform Party were Katrina Godfrey (Permanent Secretary, DAERA), who chaired the ceremony, Dr Susan Doherty, Queen’s University Belfast and Professor Aine McKillop, Ulster University.

Mr McKendry remarked: “CAFRE has long established strategic partnerships with both universities, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank both institutions for your continued support to our degree programmes.”

Graduation Day is the highlight of the academic calendar which recognises the work and commitment of CAFRE students. Mr McKendry commented as he looked at the graduates before him: “I think the breadth of your smiles are only matched by your parents, guardians, partners, family and CAFRE staff seated around the hall. Today is special for them too. I hope you enjoyed your time at CAFRE and are now looking forward to a fantastic career within agriculture, equine, food and horticulture.

“I have no doubt that over the next years there will be science and technology challenges which will heavily influence your careers. The education which you have received at CAFRE will place you in a very strong position to compete successfully and play your part from day one.”

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize was awarded to Peter Brown (Cookstown) for achieving the highest marks on the MSc in Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise course. Peter received his award from Norman Fulton (Head of Food and Farming Group, DAERA) and was congratulated by Teresa McCarney (Senior Lecturer, Loughry Campus).

Jack McIvor (Moneymore) was presented with the Dale Farm Prize awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in Advanced Food Technology when he graduated with a First-Class Honours Degree in Food Technology from Loughry Campus. Jack was congratulated on his success by Dr Claire McVey (Lecturer, Loughry Campus, CAFRE).

Congratulations to Foundation Degree in Food and Drink Manufacture graduates Matthew Brown (Portadown), Ruth Hobson (Dungannon) and Matthew Bowers (Portadown) who graduated from Loughry Campus. The graduates have been earning and learning following the Higher Level Apprenticeship (HLA) route to attain their qualification whilst working in the food industry.

Cathy Reid (Dungannon) graduated from Loughry Campus with a First-Class Honours Degree in Food Business Management. Cathy received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the student achieving the highest marks in the final year of the course from Norman Fulton (Head of Food and Farming Group, DAERA) and Fintan McCann (Head of Food Education, Loughry Campus, CAFRE).

