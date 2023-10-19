Register
Tai Wilton (Coleraine) was presented with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top City and Guilds Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care student. Tai was congratulated by Dr Eric Long, head of education at CAFRE and Danielle McKeever, Coolmore Stud.Tai Wilton (Coleraine) was presented with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top City and Guilds Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care student. Tai was congratulated by Dr Eric Long, head of education at CAFRE and Danielle McKeever, Coolmore Stud.
11 great photos of equine students graduating at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has celebrated the achievements of equine and farriery students at Enniskillen Campus.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST

The Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care and Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management graduation ceremony included recognition of special achievements of the students.

Dr Eric Long, head of education, CAFRE, introduced guest speaker Danielle McKeever, Coolmore Ireland; Martin McKendry, CAFRE director; Phillip Holdsworth, work-based agriculture programme manager, and Shelley Stuart, further education equine programme manager.

Martin McKendry acknowledged the significance of CAFRE’s strong industry links, which contribute to the education and knowledge transfer provision.

In her address, Shelley Stuart congratulated top students, Michaela Doran, Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management and Tai Wilton, Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care.

Danielle McKeever talked about her journey as a student and entering the world of work. She advised students to take every opportunity that came their way.

Michaela Doran received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top student on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management. Michaela was congratulated by Martin McKendry, CAFRE director and Danielle McKeever, Coolmore Stud, who was guest speaker at the Enniskillen Campus awards ceremony.

Michaela Doran received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize awarded to the top student on the Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management. Michaela was congratulated by Martin McKendry, CAFRE director and Danielle McKeever, Coolmore Stud, who was guest speaker at the Enniskillen Campus awards ceremony. Photo: Submitted by DAERA

Damien Moran (New Ross, Co Wexford) was presented with the Forging Cup by Mr Paul Duddy, for demonstrating the most commitment to the Farrier Upskilling programme. Damien was congratulated by Julie McSwiggan, senior technologist, at the Enniskillen Campus ceremony

Damien Moran (New Ross, Co Wexford) was presented with the Forging Cup by Mr Paul Duddy, for demonstrating the most commitment to the Farrier Upskilling programme. Damien was congratulated by Julie McSwiggan, senior technologist, at the Enniskillen Campus ceremony Photo: Submitted by DAERA

Ursula Gettens (Ballymena) and Amy Murphy (Portglenone) celebrated their graduation from the City and Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management at the Enniskillen Campus.

Ursula Gettens (Ballymena) and Amy Murphy (Portglenone) celebrated their graduation from the City and Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management at the Enniskillen Campus. Photo: Submitted by DAERA

Coraigh Lynch (Greysteel) celebrated the completion of his City and Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management at the Enniskillen Campus ceremony.

Coraigh Lynch (Greysteel) celebrated the completion of his City and Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management at the Enniskillen Campus ceremony. Photo: Submitted by DAERA

