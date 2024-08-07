Family members, friends and guests gathered to celebrate the presentation of awards to full-time Level 3 Food Science and Manufacturing Technology and Food Nutrition and Health students.
In addition, awards were presented to Level 3 Apprentices who received Certificates of Proficiency in Food Industry Skills.
Dr Eric Long, Head of Education, CAFRE, introduced the platform party. The party included guest speaker Elaine Willis, Retail Director, Linden Foods; Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director, Fintan McCann, Head of Food Education, CAFRE and Nicola Kerr, Senior Lecturer, CAFRE.
Martin McKendry, College Director addressed students and guests, acknowledging the significance of CAFRE’s strong industry links, which contribute to the college’s education and knowledge transfer provision.
Mr McKendry recorded his thanks to all those within the food industry with whom CAFRE has developed close partnerships. Mr McKendry warmly welcomed Elaine Willis back to Loughry. A familiar face as a member of the College Advisory Group, furthermore as a Loughry graduate with an outstanding story of career successes to share.
Chloe Millar (Benburb) was awarded the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) prize at the Loughry Campus Further Education awards ceremony. Chloe received the award for best performing Level 3 Food Science and Manufacturing Technology student. Chloe was congratulated by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Elaine Willis (Retail Director, Linden Foods) who was guest speaker at the event. Chloe intends to continue her studies at CAFRE having applied for the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation Management at Loughry Campus. Photo: Contributed
Peter Colgan (Omagh) was presented with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs prize as the most notable Apprenticeship student at the Loughry Campus Further Education awards ceremony. Peter was congratulated on his Apprenticeship training success by Dr Eric Long (Head of Education Service, CAFRE) and company representatives Raymond Hemphill and Fionnula Horisk (Kerry Foods). Peter intends to continue his studies at CAFRE progressing on to a Higher Level Apprenticeship in Food and Drink Manufacture at Loughry Campus. Photo: Contributed
Abbie Gillanders (Dungannon) was awarded with the Dairy UK (Northern Ireland) Perpetual Cup at the Loughry Campus Further Education awards ceremony. Abbie received the award for the best performance in Dairy related subjects from Dr Eric Long (Head of Education Service, CAFRE) and Judith Oliver (Lecturer, CAFRE). Abbie intends to continue her studies at CAFRE having applied for the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation Management at Loughry Campus. Photo: Contributed
