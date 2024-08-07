1 . Chloe Millar

Chloe Millar (Benburb) was awarded the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) prize at the Loughry Campus Further Education awards ceremony. Chloe received the award for best performing Level 3 Food Science and Manufacturing Technology student. Chloe was congratulated by Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) and Elaine Willis (Retail Director, Linden Foods) who was guest speaker at the event. Chloe intends to continue her studies at CAFRE having applied for the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation Management at Loughry Campus. Photo: Contributed