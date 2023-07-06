Students, parents, staff, and governors assembled at Integrated College Dungannon for a series of prize-giving ceremonies involving students in Years 8, 9 and 10.

A welcome and introduction to the event was delivered by ICD Vice Principal for Pastoral Care, Miss Maura McKenna, a member of the Platform Party, which included Mr Andrew Sleeth, Principal; Mrs Elizabeth Seale, Vice Principal for Teaching & Learning; Mrs Lisa McAliskey, Head of Year 8 Achievement; Mrs Gayle Erskine, Head of Year 9, and Miss Emma McShane, Head of Year 10.

The presentation of awards included cups, shields, and certificates for: Top Performing students, Subject Awards, Highest Achievers, Subject Endeavours, Form Tutor Awards, Attendance Awards and Awards to those who most honour the College’s vision of Ethos, Enrichment, Education and Everyone.

A wide variety of special achievements, by the students, in music, sport and drama, were acknowledged and the College’s Student Council was praised for their role in providing feedback to governors.

1 . Junior prize-giving Munu Sikakena receives the Form Tutor Award for class 8RY from Form Teacher, Mr Ronan Donnelly. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh

2 . Junior prize-giving Fionn McMahon receives the Form Tutor Award for class 8PD from Form Teacher, Miss Paula Daly. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh

3 . Junior prize-giving ICD Principal, Mr Andrew Sleeth, presents Ceri Walker with her award at Year 8 Prize-Giving at ICD. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh

4 . Junior prize-giving Dorcha Nunes is pictured with her award at ICD’s Year 9 Prize-giving day. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh