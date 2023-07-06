11 pictures from junior prize-giving at Integrated College Dungannon
A welcome and introduction to the event was delivered by ICD Vice Principal for Pastoral Care, Miss Maura McKenna, a member of the Platform Party, which included Mr Andrew Sleeth, Principal; Mrs Elizabeth Seale, Vice Principal for Teaching & Learning; Mrs Lisa McAliskey, Head of Year 8 Achievement; Mrs Gayle Erskine, Head of Year 9, and Miss Emma McShane, Head of Year 10.
The presentation of awards included cups, shields, and certificates for: Top Performing students, Subject Awards, Highest Achievers, Subject Endeavours, Form Tutor Awards, Attendance Awards and Awards to those who most honour the College’s vision of Ethos, Enrichment, Education and Everyone.
A wide variety of special achievements, by the students, in music, sport and drama, were acknowledged and the College’s Student Council was praised for their role in providing feedback to governors.