11 pictures from junior prize-giving at Integrated College Dungannon

Students, parents, staff, and governors assembled at Integrated College Dungannon for a series of prize-giving ceremonies involving students in Years 8, 9 and 10.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST

A welcome and introduction to the event was delivered by ICD Vice Principal for Pastoral Care, Miss Maura McKenna, a member of the Platform Party, which included Mr Andrew Sleeth, Principal; Mrs Elizabeth Seale, Vice Principal for Teaching & Learning; Mrs Lisa McAliskey, Head of Year 8 Achievement; Mrs Gayle Erskine, Head of Year 9, and Miss Emma McShane, Head of Year 10.

The presentation of awards included cups, shields, and certificates for: Top Performing students, Subject Awards, Highest Achievers, Subject Endeavours, Form Tutor Awards, Attendance Awards and Awards to those who most honour the College’s vision of Ethos, Enrichment, Education and Everyone.

A wide variety of special achievements, by the students, in music, sport and drama, were acknowledged and the College’s Student Council was praised for their role in providing feedback to governors.

Munu Sikakena receives the Form Tutor Award for class 8RY from Form Teacher, Mr Ronan Donnelly. Credit: Ita Darragh

Munu Sikakena receives the Form Tutor Award for class 8RY from Form Teacher, Mr Ronan Donnelly. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh

Fionn McMahon receives the Form Tutor Award for class 8PD from Form Teacher, Miss Paula Daly. Credit: Ita Darragh

Fionn McMahon receives the Form Tutor Award for class 8PD from Form Teacher, Miss Paula Daly. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh

ICD Principal, Mr Andrew Sleeth, presents Ceri Walker with her award at Year 8 Prize-Giving at ICD. Credit: Ita Darragh

ICD Principal, Mr Andrew Sleeth, presents Ceri Walker with her award at Year 8 Prize-Giving at ICD. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh

Dorcha Nunes is pictured with her award at ICD’s Year 9 Prize-giving day. Credit: Ita Darragh

Dorcha Nunes is pictured with her award at ICD’s Year 9 Prize-giving day. Credit: Ita Darragh Photo: Ita Darragh

