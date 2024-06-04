12 amazing photos of life at Glengormley High School in 2010

Two years since Glengormley High School closed its doors for the final time ahead of its transition to integrated status, we took a look back through the Newtownabbey Times archive to see what life was like at the school almost 15 years ago.

The school site, located on the Ballyclare Road, closed in the summer of 2022 ahead of reopening on September 1 2022 as Integrated College Glengormley.

Check out these brilliant pictures offering a snapshot of life at the school in 2010.

Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.

Glengormley High School's rugby team during a rugby blitz day at Ophir RFC in 2010.

Glengormley High School's rugby team during a rugby blitz day at Ophir RFC in 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

The Cardwell sisters all collect gold at the Ulster Schools' Judo Championships at Glengormley High School in 2010. Bobbie won gold in both Junior and Cadet in the Under 52Kg section, Daina won gold in the Junior Under 27Kg and Lisa won gold in both Junior and Cadet in the Under 57Kg section.

The Cardwell sisters all collect gold at the Ulster Schools' Judo Championships at Glengormley High School in 2010. Bobbie won gold in both Junior and Cadet in the Under 52Kg section, Daina won gold in the Junior Under 27Kg and Lisa won gold in both Junior and Cadet in the Under 57Kg section. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Grant Butler and Matthew Mcrea in the Design and Technology department at Glengormley High School with David Ochojski during open night in 2010.

Grant Butler and Matthew Mcrea in the Design and Technology department at Glengormley High School with David Ochojski during open night in 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Emma Beerklie-Speers and Jack Young at the Glengormely High open night in 2010.

Emma Beerklie-Speers and Jack Young at the Glengormely High open night in 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

