The school site, located on the Ballyclare Road, closed in the summer of 2022 ahead of reopening on September 1 2022 as Integrated College Glengormley.
Glengormley High School's rugby team during a rugby blitz day at Ophir RFC in 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
The Cardwell sisters all collect gold at the Ulster Schools' Judo Championships at Glengormley High School in 2010. Bobbie won gold in both Junior and Cadet in the Under 52Kg section, Daina won gold in the Junior Under 27Kg and Lisa won gold in both Junior and Cadet in the Under 57Kg section. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
Grant Butler and Matthew Mcrea in the Design and Technology department at Glengormley High School with David Ochojski during open night in 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
Emma Beerklie-Speers and Jack Young at the Glengormely High open night in 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson