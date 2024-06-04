2 . Happy times at Glengormley High

The Cardwell sisters all collect gold at the Ulster Schools' Judo Championships at Glengormley High School in 2010. Bobbie won gold in both Junior and Cadet in the Under 52Kg section, Daina won gold in the Junior Under 27Kg and Lisa won gold in both Junior and Cadet in the Under 57Kg section. Photo: Freddie Parkinson