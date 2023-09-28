12 fantastic photos of life at Upper Ballyboley PS in 2006/07

Following the sad news that the doors at Upper Ballyboley Primary are set to permanently shut next summer, we take a look back at the vital role the school played in the local community.
We have looked through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find these pictures from 2006 and 2007.
Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.
Barry Tapster called to Upper Ballyboley Primary School in 2007 to present them with their prize for the best Yellow Pages sculpture. He's pictured alongside principal Mrs Ferguson and some of the pupils with their table and chair sculpture. Photo: Peter Rippon
Upper Ballyboley Primary School pupils Kathryn and Samuel Wilson and Grant and Ross McCullough with 'Kirk' help launch the Yellow Woods Challenge in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon
David McCallion brought his War Years Remembered exhibition to Upper Ballyboley Primary School in 2007. He is pictured with Erin Spence, Sophie McGookin, Rhonda Currie and Rachel Stewart as they work an air raid siren. Photo: Peter Rippon
Ian McGookin and Samuel Wilson pictured during a War Years Remembered talk at Upper Ballyboley Primary School in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon