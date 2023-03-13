12 pictures from Graduation Day for the Class of 2023 at South West College

Higher Education students from South West College (SWC) joined with family and friends recently to celebrate their efforts and academic achievements at the annual graduation ceremonies at The Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

The graduation ceremonies recognised and honoured the hard work and dedication of over 500 eligible graduates with a congregation of over 600 in attendance. This was the first graduation attended by South West College’s new Principal and Chief Executive, Celine McCartan.

Congratulating students on their achievements, Celine McCartan, Principal and Chief Executive of South West College said: "Graduation day is always a memorable occasion and an important milestone for our students.

"It is an opportunity to reflect upon their individual achievements, the knowledge gained, friendships made, and experiences shared. It is a proud day not only for the students, but their families, friends, colleagues, and the staff of South West College who have helped guide them to this point.”

1 . Science in computing graduate South West College (SWC) Dungannon graduate Zoe Black from Cookstown, with her parents celebrating her achievements on the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Science in Computing. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

2 . Poising for a selfie at the graduation South West College (SWC) Dungannon graduate Liam Murtagh from Moy, with his mum and ‘Nanny’ celebrating his achievements on the Open University BSc (Hons) Computing Science. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

3 . Hats off to success! South West College (SWC) Dungannon and Enniskillen graduates, celebrating their achievements on the Open University BEng (Hons) Engineering and BSc (Hons) Computing Science. Pictured from left are Ryan Smyth - Crossgar, Ryan Duncan - Magherafelt, Oran McAliskey - Dungannon, Josh Flanagan - Dungannon, Chris McConaghie – Randalstown and Atanasia Kovatlieva - Enniskillen. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4 . Students celebrate graduation South West College (SWC) Enniskillen graduate Zuzanna Szymborska from Dungannon, celebrating her achievements on the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management alongside her friend Alexandra Henry from Dungannon, who achieved an Ulster University Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales