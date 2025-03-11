The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens joined councillors for the concluding ‘Pupil Voice’ workshop in Ulster University, Coleraine.

The workshop, held in the University’s Diamond Hall at the end of February, was the finale of a series of events funded by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.

The youth leadership project involved 16 post-primary schools and focused on promoting the voices of young people. These workshops have been taking place in schools over the last few months and have explored both sensitive and controversial issues in a way that promotes respect for different views and opinions.

Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I was delighted to attend the Pupil Voice workshop and speak directly to the students about issues that directly affect them.

“I was also pleased to join with my fellow Elected Members for speed questioning from students around different schools and it was encouraging for us all to see so many young people with a real interest in local politics.

“It was interesting to hear their thoughts and concerns, and the workshops have highlighted the importance of building confidence, resilience and leadership skills from a young age.”

The workshop provided students with an opportunity to become more aware of their local Elected Representatives and ask them questions about their party, their priorities and what they are doing to address the issues that are important to them as young people in the Borough.

It also served as a platform for Elected Members to meet with young voters of the future and engage with them to understand their views and concerns.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan speaking to students at the Pupil Voice event held in Ulster University.

Alderman John McAuley speaking to students at the Pupil Voice event held in Ulster University.

Event host Mark Carruthers watching on as students discussed issues with Elected Members at the Pupil Voice event held in Ulster University, Coleraine.