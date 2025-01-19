13 photos from open night at St Patrick’s College, Ballymena

During his presentation, principal Paul Fitzpatrick emphasised the importance of the strong co-operation and support the school receives from its parents and guardians, which he said was central to all that is done in St Patrick’s College.

Visitors also heard the school is delivering the Entitlement Framework and is offering pupils of all abilities the opportunity to access provision which is appropriate to their needs.

In a statement, the school said: "In St Patrick’s, pupils will find a full range of both academic and vocational courses, enabling them to pursue their chosen career pathway. The college offers a wide range of GCSE and ‘A’ Level subjects, with both academic and vocational courses available at both levels.

"This is helping the college to offer a full and varied educational programme to all GCSE and post-16 students. Underpinning all that work is high quality learning and teaching, with a strong emphasis on ensuring that every child reaches his or her potential, both in the classroom and outside it, through participation in extra-curricular activities.

“One of the school’s main strengths is the very good transition arrangements, particularly from P7 to Year 8. Parents should therefore feel assured that all pupils coming to St Patrick’s will be provided with all the support necessary to make their entry into post primary school as seamless as possible.”

Following this opening presentation, the parents and pupils were then invited to tour the school to see at first hand the work which goes on in all areas of the curriculum.

